Earnings: How Harley-Davidson (HOG) performed in Q1 2020
The Company suspends 2020 guidance and share repurchase for the quarter
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 29, 2020.
On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $0.45 vs. $0.80 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.51, compared to $0.98 in the first quarter of 2019.
Total revenue declined 8% to $1.30 billion.
