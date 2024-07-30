Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 revenue and profit rise, beat estimates

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Tuesday reported a double-digit growth in fourth-quarter 2024 revenues and earnings. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.

Microsoft Q4 2024 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $64.7 billion, compared to $56.19 billion in the same period of 2023 and analysts’ estimate of $64.39 billion. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment.

Net income increased to $22.04 billion or $2.95 per share in the June quarter from $20.08 billion or $2.69 per share in the previous year’s comparable period. Earnings also topped expectations.

