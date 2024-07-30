Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 revenue and profit rise, beat estimates
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Tuesday reported a double-digit growth in fourth-quarter 2024 revenues and earnings. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $64.7 billion, compared to $56.19 billion in the same period of 2023 and analysts’ estimate of $64.39 billion. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment.
Net income increased to $22.04 billion or $2.95 per share in the June quarter from $20.08 billion or $2.69 per share in the previous year’s comparable period. Earnings also topped expectations.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Merck (MRK) swings to profit in Q2 on higher revenues; earnings beat
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported net profit for the second quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss last year. Both sales and
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $13.3 billion. Revenues grew 3% operationally. Reported net income fell 98% to $41
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2024 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales remained flat year-over-year at $20.5 billion. Organic sales rose 2%. Net earnings attributable