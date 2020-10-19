Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of IBM’s (IBM) Q3 2020 earnings report
Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its third-quarter revenues and profit declined, hurt mainly by the disruption caused by the pandemic. The top-line, however, surpassed experts’ prediction, while earnings matched.
Weakness in the performance of the main business segments weighed on the company’s top-line performance and revenues dropped 3% to $17.56 billion, which was slightly above the consensus forecast.
Consequently, adjusted earnings declined to $2.58 per share in the September-quarter from $2.68 per share in the same period of fiscal 2019. Net profit was $1.70 billion or $1.89 per share, up from last year’s income of $1.67 billion or $1.87 per share. The outcome was in line with analysts’ forecast.
Read management/analysts’ comments on IBM’s Q3 2020 earnings
Though shares of IBM bounced back from the COVID-induced selloff, they are currently trading 7% below the levels seen at the beginning of the year. The stock closed Monday’s trading down 1% and continued to lose during the after-hours session.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of Oct. 19
Undoubtedly the biggest event of the week was the launch of iPhone 12, the latest in Apple's smartphone series. Pre-orders for the standard model starts Friday, while the premium version
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to invest $1 billion in omnichannel capabilities next year
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year, and the stock remained in red on Friday. The company reported its fourth quarter
BNY Mellon (BK) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenue of $3.8 billion dipped less than 1% versus last year. Net income