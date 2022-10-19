Earnings: IBM Q3 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its third-quarter 2022 revenues increased by 6%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions.
Reflecting strong performance of the key business segments, the company’s total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $14.1 billion in the third quarter. The latest number also exceeded the consensus forecast.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations dropped 2% annually to $1.81 per share but topped the estimates. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $3.21 billion or $3.55 per share, compared to a profit of $1.04 billion or $1.14 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on IBM’s Q3 2022 earnings
Shares of IBM closed Wednesday’s trading lower but made strong gains in the after-hours soon after the earnings release. In the past six months, the stock lost around 11%.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Fundamentals of Real Good Food Company’s operations are strong: Exec. chairman Bryan Freeman
The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading frozen food brand focused on health and wellness, providing comfort foods that are high in protein and low in sugar.
Key highlights from Abbott (ABT) Q3 2022 earnings results
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Sales decreased 4.7% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 1.3%. Net earnings declined 31.7% to $1.4
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales inched up by 1% to $20.6 billion compared to the same period a