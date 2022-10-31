Earnings Infographic: Highlights of JinkoSolar’s Q3 2022 results

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) has said its third-quarter revenues more than doubled year-over-year amid strong demand growth. The management also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.

Revenues of the China-based solar energy company rose sharply to $2.74 billion in the third quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, excluding special items, was $60.1 million, which is higher than the profit recorded in the prior-year quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $77.29 million or $0.90 per ADS, compared to a loss in the corresponding period of 2021. During the quarter, total solar module shipments more than doubled to 10,586 MW.

