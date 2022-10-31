Earnings Infographic: Highlights of JinkoSolar’s Q3 2022 results

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) has said its third-quarter revenues more than doubled year-over-year amid strong demand growth. The management also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.
Revenues of the China-based solar energy company rose sharply to $2.74 billion in the third quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, excluding special items, was $60.1 million, which is higher than the profit recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $77.29 million or $0.90 per ADS, compared to a loss in the corresponding period of 2021. During the quarter, total solar module shipments more than doubled to 10,586 MW.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2022 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales rose 1% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $618
ExxonMobil (XOM) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues and other income were $112 billion compared to $73.7 billion in the same period a year ago.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 revenue and earnings beat Street view; iPhone sales up 10%
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter 2022 profit increased from last year, aided by higher sales. Earnings also topped the market’s expectations. Net sales of the Cupertino-based