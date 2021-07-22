Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings Infographic: Intel (INTC) Q2 2021 profit, revenue beat estimates
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
The revenue was reported at $19.6 billion compared to $19.7 billion in the previous year’s second quarter.
Net income was $5.06 billion or $1.24 per share, compared to $5.1 billion or $1.19 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings were recorded at $1.28 per share.
