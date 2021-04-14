Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Earnings Infographic: Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 earnings, revenue top expectations

Financial services provider Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Wednesday said its first-quarter 2021 profit increased from last year aided by higher revenues. The results also topped Wall Street’s projection.

Wells Fargo Bank Q1 2021 earnings infographic

At $18.1 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 2% from the year-ago period and slightly above the consensus forecast.

Net income increased to $4.7 billion or $1.05 per share from $653 million or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for slower growth.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Wells Fargo’s Q1 earnings

Shares of Wells Fargo closed the last trading session lower but made modest gains early Wednesday following the earnings announcement.

(this story will be updated shortly)

