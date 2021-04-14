Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Earnings Infographic: Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 earnings, revenue top expectations
Financial services provider Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Wednesday said its first-quarter 2021 profit increased from last year aided by higher revenues. The results also topped Wall Street’s projection.
At $18.1 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 2% from the year-ago period and slightly above the consensus forecast.
Net income increased to $4.7 billion or $1.05 per share from $653 million or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for slower growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Wells Fargo’s Q1 earnings
Shares of Wells Fargo closed the last trading session lower but made modest gains early Wednesday following the earnings announcement.
(this story will be updated shortly)
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Pinduoduo (PDD): This could be a decent investment candidate to consider
Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stayed in green territory on Tuesday. The stock has gained 212% over the past 12 months. Pinduoduo has achieved considerable growth thus far and
It’s worth keeping an eye on Vertex Pharma (VRTX) stock. Here’s why
After dominating the cystic fibrosis market for quite some time, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is currently expanding its clinical programs to other diseases. While the initiative is widely seen
Mobile marketing platform AppLovin set for $2-billion IPO
After a busy 2020, the IPO market continues to witness hectic activity this year, led by the technology sector. One of the closely followed events is the upcoming IPO of