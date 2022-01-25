Earnings: It’s a mixed Q4 from General Electric

General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The industrial conglomerate reported Q4 revenue of $20.3 billion, down 3% year-over-year and lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.92 per share was, meanwhile, above the target that analysts had anticipated.
GE shares were down almost 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 10% over the trailing 12 months.
