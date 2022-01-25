Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Earnings: It’s a mixed Q4 from General Electric

General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The industrial conglomerate reported Q4 revenue of $20.3 billion, down 3% year-over-year and lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.92 per share was, meanwhile, above the target that analysts had anticipated.

GE shares were down almost 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 10% over the trailing 12 months.

General Electric Q4 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for General Electric Q4 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • General Electric company Q1 2021 earnings
  • GE reports Q3 2021 earnings results

Most Popular

NFLX Stock: What the slowdown in subscriber growth means for Netflix

When online platforms thrived on the unusually strong traffic growth during the shutdown, as home-bound people turned to video-streaming and gaming sites, there was speculation that the trend might reverse

FAST Stock: Fastenal’s long-term prospects intact. Should you invest now?

Production disruption and logistics issues continue to have a crippling effect on the industrial sector but the performance of companies, in general, has been mixed so far. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:

Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4: earnings beat estimates

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday said it added 8.3 million paid members in the December quarter. Revenues increased and matched estimates, aided by the relaxation of COVID restrictions and resumption

Tags

Industrials

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top