Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology
Earnings: Pinterest (PINS) turns to profit in Q2 as revenue more than doubles; results beat
Image sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Thursday said it turned to net profit in the June quarter from a loss last year, supported by strong revenue growth. The numbers also came in above analysts’ forecast.
The Silicon Valley-based social media firm posted earnings of $0.25 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $0.07 per share in the year-ago period. Experts had predicted a smaller bottom-line number for the most recent quarter.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $69.4 million, compared to a loss of $100.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement was the result of a 125% growth in revenues to $613 million, which exceeded the consensus forecast.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Pinterest’s Q2 results
Pinterest’s stock has experienced significant volatility since the beginning of the year. It closed Thursday’s trading lower and continued to lose during the extended session, immediately after the announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Mastercard (MA) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. GAAP net income rose 46% to $2.1 billion while adjusted
Yum! Brands posts strong results in Q2: Infographic
Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported Q2 revenue of $1.6 billion, up 34% year-over-year and higher
Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK)Q2 2021 earnings report
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2021. Worldwide sales edged up 22% year-over-year to $11.4 billion but failed to match the