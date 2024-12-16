Earnings Preview: Nike (NKE) looks poised to report weak Q2 results

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is set to report second-quarter results on Thursday, with analysts predicting a double-whammy of year-over-year decline in sales and profit. The company has been going through a volatile phase for some time, with customers losing interest in its products due to a lack of innovation. Additionally, some stakeholders argue that the management’s direct-to-consumer strategy has failed to drive sales growth.
NKE suffered a selloff in early October after it reported unimpressive Q1 results, extending the stock’s prolonged decline. The shares have plunged about 36% over the past twelve months, ranking among the worst-performing stocks during that period. Meanwhile, the recent appointment of Elliott Hill as the company’s new CEO has instilled optimism among analysts and investors, suggesting a potential rebound in the stock.
Estimates
The sneaker giant’s second-quarter earnings report is slated for release on Thursday, December 19, at 4:15 pm ET. Wall Street sees a 37% fall in earnings per share to $0.64, from $1.03 last year. The revenue estimate for the November quarter is $12.14 billion, compared to $13.39 billion in Q2 2024.
Nike has appointed Elliott Hill as its chief executive officer, replacing John Donahoe, who abruptly retired ending his four-year stint with the company. By taking up the top post, Hill is re-entering the company after retiring in 2020 as a senior executive. During his tenure, Donahoe faced criticism for weak sales performance and the stock’s downfall. Last week, the company renewed its contract with the National Football League to be the NFL’s exclusive uniform provider through 2038.
“As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome Elliott back to NIKE. Elliott is a beloved NIKE veteran who brings a powerful connection to our employees and culture, a deep love for our brands, and a passion for sport. Over his 32 years with the company, he built a proven track record of leading our global teams, brands, and businesses with significant expertise in delivering growth by bringing product and storytelling with impact into an integrated marketplace,” said Nike’s CFO Matthew Friend at the Q1 earnings call.
Mixed Start
The company had a mixed start to the fiscal year, reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and revenues that slightly missed the Street view. Q1 revenue decreased 10% annually to $11.59 billion. At $4.7 billion, NIKE Direct revenue decreased by 13% year-over-year. Net income came in at $1.05 billion or $0.70 per share, compared to $1.45 billion or $0.94 per share in Q1 2024. Earnings beat estimates for the fifth straight quarter.
After a modest start, Nike’s stock gathered steam as the session progressed on Monday. It has stayed below the 52-week average for more than two months.
