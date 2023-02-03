Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 profit falls on lower revenues

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter of 2023.

Qualcomm Q1 2023 earnings infographic

At $9.5 billion, first-quarter revenues were down 12% from the prior-year quarter. Both the QCT and QTL segment revenues declined by double digits.

Net income was $2.24 billion or $1.98 per share during the three-month period, compared to $3.4 billion or $2.98 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted profit plunged to $2.37 per share from $3.23 per share.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Qualcomm’s Q1 results

“The long-term trends driving demand for our differentiated technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation are intact. We are confident in our ability to navigate the near term and remain focused on executing our diversification strategy,” said Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon.

Prior Performance

  • Qualcomm Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • Qualcomm Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • Qualcomm reports Q1 2022 earnings results

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Infographic: How Starbucks (SBUX) performed in Q1 2023

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, in line with projections.   Global comparable store sales increased

Earnings: Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reports lower Q4 profit

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) on Thursday reported a 1% increase in fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, with strong contributions from the cloud business. The company, which owns the largest internet search

HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,

Tags

Hardwaresemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top