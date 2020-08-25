Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported impressive earnings and revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021, aided by a spike in the cloud business. The results alto topped expectations, driving the company’s stock higher on Tuesday evening.

Earnings, excluding special items, moved up to $1.44 per share from $0.66 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and exceeded the forecast. Net income was $2.63 billion or $2.85 per share, compared to $91 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues advanced 29% year-over-year to $5.2 billion during the three-month period. The outcome also beat estimates.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Salesforce’s Q2 2021 earnings call transcript

Salesforce’s stock gained 12% during Tuesday’s after-hours session, immediately after the earnings report. The shares closed the regular session slightly higher.