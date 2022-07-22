Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Earnings: Schlumberger (SLB) Q2 profit rises as revenues grow 20%
Energy giant Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022, with all four operating segments registering double-digit growth.
At $6.8 billion, total revenues were up 20% year-over-year. The core Well Construction and Production Systems segments grew 27% and 13% respectively.
The strong top-line growth translated into a 67% increase in adjusted earnings to $0.50 per share. Unadjusted profit more than doubled to $959 million or $0.67 per share. The management expects full-year 2022 capital investment to grow 18% to $2 billion.
“The strength of our second-quarter outperformance highlights a firmly established growth inflection and our ability to comprehensively participate in drilling and completion activity growth globally. The multi-year upcycle continues to gain momentum with upstream activity and service pricing steadily increasing both internationally and in North America, resulting in a strengthened outlook for Schlumberger,” said Schlumberger’s CEO Olivier Le Peuch.
Prior Performance
