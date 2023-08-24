Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 results

DLTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 financial results Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 8.2% to $7.32 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Enterprise same-store

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported revenue of $13.51 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which more than doubled from a year ago. GAAP net income jumped to $6.2 billion,