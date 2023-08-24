Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 results

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), a provider of personal care and home fragrance products, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- The company reported net sales of $1.559 billion for the second quarter, down 3.6% from the prior-year period
- Q2 earnings per share decreased to $0.43 from $0.52 in the second quarter of 2022
- Second quarter operating income was $188 million, compared to $242 million in the same period of last year
- Net income decreased to $99 million in the July quarter from $120 million a year earlier
- Excluding special items, adjusted second-quarter earnings per share was $0.40, which is unchanged from the year-ago period
