Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 report

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) reported a decline in income and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income decreased 12%
- Net income available to common shareholders decreased to $367 million in Q4 from $660 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, fourth-quarter earnings nearly halved to $0.39 from $0.70 in Q4 2022
- Net interest income was $1.23 billion in the December quarter, compared to $1.40 billion last year
- At $1.81 billion, total revenue was down 9.5% year-over-year; non-interest income decreased by 3.3% to $580 million
- Total deposits were $126.4 billion, compared to $133.0 billion in the fourth quarter of the prior year
- Total loans moved up to $98.3 billion from $95.8 billion a year earlier
