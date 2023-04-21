RF Earnings: Regions Financial Q1 2023 profit and revenue increase

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), a full-service provider of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services, reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023.
- First-quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $588 million or $0.62 per share from $524 million or $0.55 per share in the same period of last year
- Total revenues advanced 22% year-over-year to $1.95 billion from $1.60 billion last year
- Net interest income rose 40% annually to $1.42 billion; net interest margin increased sharply to 4.22% from $2.85%
- The tangible common book value per share was $10.01 at the end of the quarter, down from last year’s $10.06
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
SLB (SLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary
SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported total revenue of $7.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 30% year-over-year. Net income attributable to SLB was $934 million, up 83%
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $20.1 billion. Organic sales rose 7%. Net earnings attributable to
Earnings: CSX Crop. Q1 2023 profit rises on higher revenues
CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX), a rail-based freight transportation company, on Thursday reported higher revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2023. The company reported revenue of $3.71 billion