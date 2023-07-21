Regions Financial (RF) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $2 billion, driven by growth in net interest income.
Net income available to common shareholders was $556 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $558 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.
Net interest income rose 25% YoY to $1.38 billion.
Net interest margin was 4.04%.
Non-interest income decreased 10% YoY to $576 million.
