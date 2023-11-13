Earnings Summary: Henry Schein (HSIC) Q3 2023 financial results

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), a provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
- Total net sales for the quarter were $3.2 billion, which is up 3.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2022
- Net income came in at $137 million or $1.05 per share in Q3, vs. $150 million or $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $173 million or $1.32 per share, vs. $177 million or $1.29 per share in Q3 2022
- Global Dental sales came in at $1.9 billion in Q3, an increase of 5.4% from the prior-year period
- Global Medical sales moved up 3.1% annually to $1.1 billion during the three-month period
- At $120 million, Global Technology and Value-Added Services sales were up 18.8% year-over-year
- The company invested $417 million in business acquisitions during the third quarter and $668 million year-to-date
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales decreased 2.8% year-over-year to $13.34 billion, missing estimates of $13.73 billion. Net loss attributable to Tyson was
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Fidelity National Information’s Q3 2023 report
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses, has reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Third-quarter earnings per share
A glimpse into Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Q2 performance
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 1% on Friday. The stock has gained 42% year-to-date. The company saw revenues decline and losses widen for the