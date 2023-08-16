Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2023 results
Payments technology company Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY) has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $534.6 million.
- Operating income increased 20% annually in the three-month period to $124.2 million
- Net income was $97.8 million or $1.34 per share in Q2, compared to $80.4 million or $1.10 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.34 in the June quarter, compared to $1.10 for the prior-year quarter
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $2.21 billion to $2,23 billion
- Full-year operating margin is expected to be between 21.6% and 21.7%
- The guidance for fiscal 2024 earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, is $4.92-$4.99
