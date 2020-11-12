Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Infographic: Highlights of Walt Disney’s (DIS) Q4 2020 earnings report

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 as the entertainment giant’s revenues were impacted by the COVID-related disruption. However, the results beat the Street view.

The Walt Disney Company Q4 2020 Earnings Infographic

Disney incurred an adjusted loss of $0.20 per share for the September-quarter, which indicates a deterioration from the year-ago period when the company recorded earnings of $1.07 per share. However, the latest number was better than the market’s projection.

The Walt Disney Company Parks, Experiences and Products Revenue Trend

Net loss from continuing operations was $710 million or $0.39 per share, compared to profit of $777 million or $0.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 23% decrease in revenues to $14.7 billion. Analysts were looking for a lower top-line number.

Read analysts/management’s comments on Disney’s Q4 2020 results

Shares of the company closed Thursday’s trading down 2%, paring a part of the recent gains. However, they regained strength soon after the earnings announcement. The stock has gained 30% in the past six months.

Walt Disney Q3 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph
