Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2020 earnings report
Telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported a decline in third-quarter revenues, reflecting the disruption caused by the pandemic. Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, remained unchanged year-over-year and exceeded the market’s forecast.
Operating revenues dropped 4.1% annually to $31.5 billion, which was broadly in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings remained unchanged at $1.25 per share. Earnings matched analysts’ estimates. Unadjusted profit was $1.05 per share, down from $1.25 per share recorded in the third quarter of 2019.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Verizon’s Q3 results
Verizon’s stock made modest gains early Wednesday following the announcement. It had closed the last trading session lower.
(this story will be updated shortly)
Most Popular
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $8.52 billion. GAAP earnings jumped 157% to $1.93 billion, or $4.84 per
Infographic: Snap (SNAP) Q3 2020 earnings results in a nutshell
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $679 million. Net loss amounted to $200 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to
Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) adds 2.2 mln subscribers in Q3; stock falls on earnings miss
Video streaming giant Netfllix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported a 23% growth in third-quarter revenues as it continued to expand the subscriber base. Earnings increased but missed Wall Street’s prediction and