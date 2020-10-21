Telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported a decline in third-quarter revenues, reflecting the disruption caused by the pandemic. Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, remained unchanged year-over-year and exceeded the market’s forecast.

Operating revenues dropped 4.1% annually to $31.5 billion, which was broadly in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings remained unchanged at $1.25 per share. Earnings matched analysts’ estimates. Unadjusted profit was $1.05 per share, down from $1.25 per share recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Verizon’s Q3 results

Verizon’s stock made modest gains early Wednesday following the announcement. It had closed the last trading session lower.

(this story will be updated shortly)