Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Worldwide revenue decreased 4% to $6.49 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income declined 31% YoY to $952.5 million, or $1.05 per share. Adjusted EPS fell 32% to $1.25.
For FY2022, revenue is expected to range between $28.8-29.3 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.90-8.05.
