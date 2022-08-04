Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue decreased 4% to $6.49 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income declined 31% YoY to $952.5 million, or $1.05 per share. Adjusted EPS fell 32% to $1.25.

For FY2022, revenue is expected to range between $28.8-29.3 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.90-8.05.

Prior performance