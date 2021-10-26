Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Health Care, Preliminary Transcripts
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
LLY Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 26, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Lilly Quarter Three 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Kevin Hern. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Earnings: JetBlue (JBLU) Q3 loss narrows on strong revenue growth; beats view
JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a sharp increase in third-quarter revenues, reflecting the resumption of flight operations even as the market-reopening gathers momentum. As a result, net loss narrowed
GE (GE) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
GE (NYSE: GE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $18.4 billion, missing analysts’ projections of $19.2 billion. GAAP EPS was $1.08 compared to
UPS reports Q3 earnings above street target: Infographic
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The package delivery company reported Q3 revenue of $23.2 billion, up 9.2% year-over-year and higher