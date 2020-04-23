Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2020 Earnings Call.

I’m Kevin Hern, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on today’s call are Dave Ricks Lilly’s Chairman and CEO, Josh Smiley, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Dan Skovronsky, Chief Scientific Officer, Anne White, President of Lilly Oncology, Patrik Jonsson, President of Lilly Lilly Bio-Medicines, and Mike Mason, President of Lilly Diabetes. We’re also joined by Sara Smith [Phonetic] and Mike Czapar of the Investor Relations team. In addition, I would like to welcome Anat Hakim, who recently joined Lilly as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Anat joins Lilly with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry and more broadly across the legal profession. Her prior experiences include General Counsel at WellCare Health Plans, Associate General Counsel at Abbott, as well as working for a number of years at Foley & Lardner and Latham & Watkins. During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the extent and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors listed on Slide 3 and those outlined in our latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and any 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of the investment community. It is not intended to be promotional and is not sufficient for prescribing decisions. As we transition to our prepared remarks, a reminder that our commentary will focus on non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the financial contribution from Elanco during 2019 and present earnings per share as though the full disposition via the exchange offer was complete on January 1, 2019. Now, I’ll turn the call over to Dave for some opening comments.

David A. Ricks — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kevin.

Well, these are challenging times for all of us as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way we live, the way we conduct business, and most importantly, the health and wellness of millions of people. Like all of you, we’re hopeful that the decisions to implement social distancing will be effective to curb the spread of COVID-19 as our industry works urgently to enhance testing and speed therapies to market to treat and then prevent the virus.

Today’s call will have a different structure than normal. Before we discuss our Q1 results, we’ll describe the impact of COVID-19 and the pandemic in general is having on our business, and the actions we’ve taken to respond to the resulting global crisis. Our Q1 results were driven by very strong fundamentals with additional benefit from increased inventory across the supply chain including at the patient level. This is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that near-term benefit, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a negative impact on our business in the future. We expect headwinds later in 2020 and potentially beyond such as destocking as supply chains normalize from the recent demand surge, decreases in new prescriptions as a result of fewer patients visiting physicians offices, potential changes in segment mix in the US due to rising unemployment, and pricing pressures resulting from the [Technical Issues] on government funded healthcare systems around the world.

While we do not yet know the extent and duration of these impacts, like everyone around the world, we’re hopeful that the massive mobilization of scientific and technical resources occurring across this industry and in collaboration with government and academic labs will yield multiple effective therapies in the coming months and an effective vaccine in calendar ’21. While it’s difficult to predict the specifics of how the world manages through this pandemic, it seems clear our industry will play a leading role. In the midst of the outbreak and in its aftermath, it seems equally clear that investing in research and development to address and then conquer human disease has never been more important, and this is likely to remain true for some time.

As we’ve navigated the crisis, we’ve acted with speed and agility, focusing on the needs of patients, our employees and the communities we serve and operate in. I’ll provide a summary of our response, then Dan will describe our ongoing efforts to develop a treatment for COVID-19, and Josh will walk through potential financial impact of our outlook going forward.

Slide 4 summarizes our strategic approach and actions to date. As you can see, we focused on five areas, maintaining a safe supply of and access to our medicines, reducing the strain on the medical system, developing a treatment for the virus, keeping our employees safe, and supporting our communities. To ensure that 40-million-plus patients we serve have access to their medicines, early in the outbreak, we took a number of steps to maintain the supply of medicines around the world. To limit their exposure to the virus, we reduced personnel at our manufacturing sites to the bare minimum required to operate our facilities and enhanced already robust precautionary measures for safety and cleanliness. The majority of our supply chain is multi-sourced. And for materials we supply from one source, we keep sufficient inventory on hand to avoid disruptions.

Even with increased demand and customer stocking, we have sufficient inventory and production capacity for all our products. This includes all forms of insulin, and we don’t currently anticipate any issues meeting patient needs through the remainder of the pandemic. Our manufacturing sites in the US, Europe and China have remained operational through this crisis. We’re proud of the extraordinary efforts of our manufacturing colleagues, who’ve worked diligently to supply our medicines to patients around the world who depend on them.

In addition to the numerous programs currently available through the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center, we announced the introduction of the Insulin Value Program. This allows patients with commercial insurance or without insurance to limit their monthly out-of-pocket expenses for insulin to $35 per prescription. Of note, the Solution Center has seen a significant increase in daily calls since this new benefit was announced. Patient affordability continues to be a top priority and we remain committed to helping people access the medicines they need. We’ve also made a number of decisions which reduce the strain on the medical system. These include pausing new clinical starts and enrollment for most ongoing programs, suspending our in-person customer visits to physicians, repurposing our labs to conduct diagnostic testing here in Indiana for COVID-19, and creating a drive through testing facility for healthcare workers and first responders in the Indianapolis area.

We took these actions because they are the right thing to do during these challenging times, and to do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19. Dan will give a more complete pipeline update later, but I would like to highlight that we do not expect significant changes to the timelines for our ongoing late-stage studies, except for the previously announced delays for the GI indications of our IL-23 antibody mirikizumab. In terms of addressing the significant unmet need of treating COVID-19, we’ve acted upon several opportunities, which we hope will result in a treatment option. These include partnering with AbCellera to develop potential antibody therapies, which we expect will enter the clinic this summer, participating in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial with our JAK inhibitor baricitinib, initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial with an antibody targeting Angiopoietin 2 to explore its potential use in reducing the progression of acute respiratory distress syndrome related to COVID-19.

The need for new medicines is urgent and we mobilized our development team at a record pace. Keeping our employees safe and healthy, and our company running smoothly is of course also a top priority. We’ve implemented remote work practices, added health and wellness benefits, and provided additional compensation for those essential employees routinely coming to our sites such as those in manufacturing. We’ve also created opportunities for employees to volunteer during work hours to support our medical system, including helping staff our drive-through testing facility. To date, Lilly has tested nearly 30,000 people for COVID-19, which represents over a third of all tests conducted in the State of Indiana, while absorbing all associated expenses. We are building on this capacity by developing serological to antibody tests that will be critical in the next phase of the pandemic.

In addition, we’ve been supporting our local communities by funding or contributing to public health awareness campaigns, as well as providing assistance and deploying available resources to fight the pandemic. I would also note our appreciation for the high level of responsiveness and cooperation from the FDA, and other government agencies in the US and abroad, as we partner together to fight COVID-19, and to minimize the negative impact to drug development timelines for our other innovative medicines. Across the biopharmaceutical industry, we are working around the clock, collectively driving forward to address the acute medical need created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And to further elaborate on that, I’ll turn the call over now to Dan to provide more details on the ongoing efforts to treat COVID-19, and our regular pipeline update.

Daniel M. Skovronsky — Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

Thanks, Dave.

I’m proud to highlight the ongoing efforts we have to combat COVID-19. As Dave mentioned earlier, we’re moving at an unprecedented pace as part of an industry-wide effort to develop a treatment for COVID-19. As a scientist and as a physician, I’m incredibly impressed and thankful for the ways our teams at Lilly are working to make an impact against this new disease. We’ve demonstrated how nimble a large organization can be when truly focused and united behind an important cause.

Slide 5 provides an overview of the three active therapeutic programs we are pursuing. First is baricitinib. It is our JAK inhibitor in collaboration with Incyte. It is recently — we have recently announced it is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial. Based on the known anti-inflammatory activity of baricitinib, recent data on preclinical studies and case reports from investigator-sponsored clinical trials, we believe baricitinib could have potential to dampen the cytokine storm that occurs when hospitalized COVID-19 patients are fighting to combat the inflammation in their lungs, which often leads to requiring a ventilator. While we are cautiously optimistic about the potential of baricitinib to help treat patients with COVID-19, it’s important to also note the approved rheumatoid arthritis indication includes warnings about the risk for developing serious infection. The baricitinib arm of the study begins this month in the US with planned expansion to Europe and Asia, and results are expected in the next 2 months.

Next, we started a Phase 2 trial with a monoclonal antibody against Angiopoietin 2, or Ang2, in pneumonia patients hospitalized with COVID-19, who had a higher risk of progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS. The Ang2 level in plasma is strongly correlated with ARDS risk and severity based on multiple studies in humans. Our trial will test whether inhibiting the effects of Ang2 with a monoclonal antibody can reduce the progression to ARDS or the need for mechanical ventilation. This trial has already begun enrolling patients at centers across the United States. We expect results from this trial in the coming months.

Our third and potentially most significant program is part of our previously announced collaboration with AbCellera, where we are pursuing antibody therapies for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Our scientists have been working together with AbCellera, NIH and academic partners to characterize virus-neutralizing antibodies obtained from one of the first US patients who recovered from the virus. The most advanced antibody in this program shows potent neutralization of live virus, and has now entered GMP manufacturing. We plan to submit an IND to the FDA by the end of May to allow start of clinical testing in patients.

The pace at which we’ve advanced these potential treatments has been possible due to the tireless efforts of our research and development colleagues, in partnership with a number of private and government partners. The need for treatment options to battle COVID-19 is staggering, and we are leveraging our financial resources and our very significant scientific capabilities to rapidly pursue solutions. The challenges facing our society and our economy are great, and the pharmaceutical industry is rising to the challenge.

I’ll now provide a brief pipeline update. Slide 6 shows select pipeline opportunities as of April 20. Movements since our last earnings call includes the approval of LYUMJEV in the EU and Japan, the US approval of Taltz for pediatric psoriasis, the previously mentioned COVID-19 trial initiations for baricitinib and Ang2, one program advancing to Phase 1, the attrition of an early phase project, and the removal of empagliflozin for type 1 diabetes based on a complete response letter from the FDA.

Moving to Slide 7, we provide an update on our 2020 key events that have occurred during the quarter. In addition to previously mentioned approvals, we also announced the first of two Phase 3 trials studying mirikizumab in psoriasis met its primary endpoint, the submission of Tanezumab in Europe for moderate to severe osteoarthritis pain in collaboration with Pfizer, the DIAN-TU trial for solanezumab, which did not meet its primary endpoint, and galcanezumab received a negative opinion from the CHMP for cluster headache in Europe.

Before I close the R&D update, I’d like to emphasize that in addition to our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, we remain committed to advancing important new medicines across our entire portfolio. Although we announced our pause to new trial starts and enrollment in most programs, we remain committed to discovering and developing new treatments for the patients we serve. With the exception of mirikizumab for GI indications, our late-stage portfolio remains on track to deliver important clinical trial data in line with our previously communicated timelines. Of note, the tirzepatide SURPASS program in type 2 diabetes is fully enrolled, and we expect to share the first Phase 3 trial results later this year.

These are challenging times around the world, but I’m encouraged by the unprecedented response of the scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry to rapidly develop potential new treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, and to sustain advancements across all diseases.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Josh to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on our Q1 financial performance and our outlook going forward.

Joshua L. Smiley — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dan, and good morning, everyone.

As Dave shared earlier, we are confident that our business fundamentals are strong and that we’re well-positioned to navigate the obstacles ahead. However, there undoubtedly will be a near-term impact to our industry and our company, so the length and magnitude of the effects are uncertain. So I’ll spend a few minutes discussing the financial impact of COVID-19 on our Q1 performance and providing a framework for how we are thinking about this potential impact going forward, before then providing a more detailed review of our financial results.

We began 2020 with positive momentum and observed robust prescription trends in January and February. As COVID-19 spread throughout the world and economic activity slowed significantly in many cities and regions, we’ve observed the following changes in behaviors that affected our business. Patients refilled existing prescriptions earlier than normal or bought a larger supply to ensure that they didn’t run out. Wholesalers and retailers increased the level of inventory on hand to ensure adequate supply. Reduced hospital visits resulted in a preference for medicines that do not require administration in a physician’s office or at a hospital. Patients abandoned fewer prescriptions at the pharmacy counter. Mail order utilization increased, which typically has a larger number of units per prescription than those filled at retail pharmacies. And new therapy starts slowed as patients largely avoided hospitals and clinics, unless they were seeking treatment for COVID-19.

We estimate the net impact of these trends resulted in an increased patient and channel stocking, which increased worldwide sales by roughly $250 million in Q1, with approximately $200 million of that impact in the US. We think the majority of the US impact occurred in our diabetes portfolio, and notable products where we believe increased stocking impacted our Q1 US results include insulin by approximately $70 million to $80 million, Trulicity by approximately $30 million to $40 million, and Taltz by approximately $20 million to $25 million. While we expect much of the stocking to reverse in future quarters as the excess supply in the channel and in patient’s medicine cabinet is consumed, the timing and ultimate levels are uncertain. We continue to closely monitor these factors and will utilize our quarterly earnings call to provide updates to our outlook.

Slide 8 lists a number of factors we are monitoring that may impact our financial performance. While reduced new therapy starts had a negligible impact during Q1, this impact could grow in future periods as fewer new starts translate into fewer total prescriptions. In the US, we are starting to see an impact as IQVIA reported new to brand prescriptions across the industry declined by 42% for the week ending April 10, versus pre-COVID-19 averages. For our portfolio, we anticipate this impact to be more pronounced for our immunology and pain products, and less so for oncology and diabetes. However, we expect this impact to be temporary as patients will return to seeing their doctors as social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Over the mid-term, the significant increase in unemployment we are seeing could be a headwind. Increased unemployment may result in a shift of patients from commercial insurance to lower net price government insurance in the US or to being uninsured. We’re monitoring this dynamic closely, and while it could create headwinds in the near term, this effect should lessen when the global economy eventually strengthens. Given the significant benefits our products provide to 40 million patients around the world, we remain confident in our long-term outlook for revenue growth and margin expansion.

In terms of managing capital, our balance sheet and liquidity are strong, and we have investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P. We’re confident in our ability to generate substantial operating cash flow and have not seen an impact to our ability to access capital markets, including commercial paper at reasonable rates. Financial strength is a valuable asset during this period, and we intend to maintain our current credit ratings while using our balance sheet capacity to invest in the business and pursue business development opportunities that enhance our future growth prospects.

I’ll provide more details on our 2020 outlook shortly, but in summary, we do expect the impact on our financial results through the remainder of the year and potentially into 2021, but the underlying strength and momentum in our business is strong. While combating the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority, we remain focused on executing our strategy of developing new medicines for patients. We exited 2019 with very strong momentum in revenue growth and margin expansion driven by the uptake of our newer products. On Slide 9, you will see that momentum continued in Q1 2020 as we delivered strong underlying business performance, augmented by the estimated COVID-19-related buying patterns from patients and customers I just described.

Revenue growth accelerated in Q1, increasing 15% versus Q1 2019 or 16% in constant currency. This strong performance was driven by volume, which contributed 22 percentage points of growth. Net of the estimated COVID-19 impact, revenue growth was 11% for the quarter in constant currency. Our newer medicines continue to be the driver of this growth, representing more than half of our revenue in the quarter. We made good progress in Q1 on our productivity agenda as operating income grew 32% versus last year. Our non-GAAP operating margin improved by 390 basis points to 30.1% as revenue growth outpaced operating expenses. The estimated impact of COVID-19 buying patterns in the quarter also had a positive impact on our non-GAAP operating margin. But as we discussed during our 2020 financial guidance call, we expect our 2020 operating margin to build throughout the year to achieve our 2020 target for the full year of 31%.

We’ve announced multiple pipeline milestones since our Q4 2019 earnings call, including approval of LYUMJEV in Europe and Japan, and new indications for both Trulicity and Taltz in the US. During Q1, we returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and the dividend. As previously announced, we increased the dividend by 15% for 2020. At this point, we do not expect to make additional share repurchases in the near term in order to maintain a cushion of liquidity and capacity for investment and continued dividend growth. Finally, we closed the acquisition of Dermira, a company focused on developing new therapies for chronic skin conditions, enhancing our Phase 3 pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, which is complementary to our dermatology business.

Slide 10 includes a summary of key events since our last earnings call. Moving to Slide 11, our non-GAAP financial performance in Q1 was robust even when adjusting for the COVID-19 impact described earlier. In addition to strong top line performance, gross margin as a percent of revenue was stable versus Q1 2019 at approximately 80% as favorable product mix and greater manufacturing efficiencies were partially offset by price and increased costs associated with COVID-19.

Moving down the P&L. Operating expenses grew slower than revenue at 7% versus last year’s quarter. Marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased modestly by 2% as cost-containment and productivity measures offset investments in key growth products. Travel restrictions and the suspension of in-person customer interactions late in the quarter did result in lower travel and meeting expenses. However, these were offset by a higher US-branded prescription drug manufacturing fee that we recognized in Q1. R&D expenses grew 13%, reflecting higher development expenses for late-stage assets that increased throughout 2019. Our pause on clinical trial starts had limited impact in Q1.

Operating income increased 32% compared to Q1 2019 as sales growth outpaced expense growth, resulting in operating income as a percent of revenue of 30.1% for the quarter. We begin 2020 with good momentum executing our strategy and are on track to achieve our 2020 full-year operating margin target of 31%. Other income and expense was income of $89 million this quarter compared to income of $86 million in Q1 2019. In both quarters, this was driven by investment gains on public equities. Mark-to-market gains in Q1 2020 were primarily generated by prior equity investments in companies that are now pursuing vaccines for COVID-19. As we regularly highlight, this line item can be volatile as public market valuations fluctuate.

Our tax rate was 13.6%, an increase of 70 basis points compared with the same quarter last year driven primarily by the mix of earnings in higher tax jurisdictions, partially offset by an increase in net discrete tax benefits. So at the bottom line, earnings per share increased 32%. On Slide 12, we quantify the effect of price, rate and volume on revenue growth. As mentioned earlier, worldwide revenue grew 16% in constant currency during Q1 driven by strong volume growth of 22%, which we estimate at 17% net of the impact of COVID-19 buying patterns. This was partially offset by price. Foreign exchange had a modest negative impact on revenue growth this quarter. Price declined 3% net of the price impact from the inclusion of Tyvyt and Alimta in government-sponsored programs in China.

US revenue grew 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Volume growth of 19% was led by Trulicity, Humalog, Taltz, Alimta, Verzenio, Emgality and Basaglar. As I mentioned earlier, we saw stocking at the wholesale and patient level due to COVID-19 that contributed approximately $200 million of revenue this quarter. While the situation remains fluid, we do expect this impact to largely reverse over the course of 2020. Pricing was a 4% drag on US revenue growth this quarter, in line with our 2020 guidance. This was driven primarily by growth in lower net price segments primarily driven by our diabetes products, which was partially offset by changes to estimates for rebates and discounts for Taltz, and reduced utilization of patient assistance programs for Emgality due to increased commercial reimbursement. We have strong commercial and Medicare Part D access across the portfolio, and that remained intact throughout Q1.

Moving to Europe, revenue grew 21% in constant currency driven by 24% volume growth, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange and price. Volume growth was led by Trulicity, Olumiant, Taltz and Verzenio and also benefited from the divestiture of a legacy product in Spain. We estimate total international results were impacted by approximately $50 million of stocking due to the impact of COVID-19 in Q1, and the significant majority of this occurred in Europe. However, the underlying trends are very strong as our newer products have continued to scale.

In Japan, revenue grew 8% in constant currency driven by volume growth, somewhat offset by a modest pricing headwind due to government-mandated price decreases that went into effect in 2019. Verzenio, Cyramza, Trulicity, Olumiant and Alimta were the key contributors to growth, partially offset by increased competition for Forteo and the impact of generic Strattera. In China, revenue grew 30% in constant currency driven by 93% volume growth, partially offset by pricing concessions associated with the inclusion of Tyvyt and Alimta in government-sponsored programs. We are very pleased with the significant volume increases we saw for these products and our ability to increase access for patients to these important cancer medicines.

Outside of Tyvyt and Alimta, our business in China saw a meaningful decline in new patient starts during Q1 as the COVID-19 spread peaked during March. As the situation appears to be moving toward more stability, we are cautiously encouraged that new patient initiations and in-person customer interactions have begun to resume. Revenue in the rest of the world increased 14% in constant currency driven by increased volume from our key growth drivers. Trulicity, Jardiance in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, Taltz, Cialis and Cyramza drove growth in Q1.

As shown on Slide 13, our key growth products continue to drive impressive worldwide volume growth. These new medicines delivered nearly 20 percentage points of growth this quarter, while also benefiting from the increased stocking that I described earlier. Slide 14 highlights the contributions of our key growth products. In total, these brands generated nearly $3 billion in revenue this quarter, making up 51% of total revenue.

On Slide 15, we provide an update on capital allocation. In Q1 2020, we invested $2.4 billion to drive our future growth through a combination of business development, capital expenditures and after-tax investment in R&D. In addition, we returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. We remain well capitalized and closed Q1 with approximately $4 billion of cash and investments and the ability to access debt markets at attractive rates.

Moving to Slide 16, you’ll find our updated 2020 financial guidance. This is based on our best estimates at this time as we are balancing transparency and insight into the current view of our business with the uncertainty surrounding the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Key assumptions supporting our updated guidance include, the Q1 stocking benefit largely reverses over the course of 2020, the near-term reduction in new patient prescription peaks in the second quarter in the US and much of Europe, healthcare activity returns to more normal levels in the second half of this year as doctors resume seeing new patients, price headwinds from the increased utilization of patient affordability programs and changes in segment mix due to increased US unemployment, and enrollment in existing studies as well as the initiation of new clinical trials resume mid-year, and near-term spending on travel, in-person customer interactions and direct-to-consumer advertising decreases, and investments in digital promotion and support increase.

We do believe the reduction in new patient starts will be temporary but will impact our 2020 performance. The potential impact from increased unemployment will likely be more muted in the near term, but the impact could be more pronounced in 2021, depending on the shape of an economic recovery and the US government programs to stimulate employment. While the extended duration of impact from COVID-19 drives the most uncertainty in our outlook, the positive underlying momentum in Q1 in our business are augmented by the estimated additional revenue benefit from COVID-19-related buying patterns, gives us confidence that the potential downside for the remainder of the year is accommodated within our previously communicated revenue range.

While there are scenarios that could cause revenue to fall outside either end of our range, we believe the revenue range accommodates most of the uncertainty we see today. In addition to the impact of unemployment and the pace of economic recovery described earlier, the main variables we will monitor are the impact on new prescription trends during social distancing periods and the timing of resumption of non-COVID-19 healthcare activities. While we currently anticipate the most pronounced impact on new prescriptions to occur in Q2, the headwinds are likely to show up in Q3 and Q4 as inventory levels normalize and the impact of fewer new prescriptions compounds.

Moving down the income statement, we’re confirming our prior expectations for gross margin as a percent of revenue to be roughly 81% on a non-GAAP basis and 79% on a GAAP basis. We do anticipate higher manufacturing costs associated with the extraordinary measures we are taking to keep our manufacturing workers safe and to keep medicine flowing to patients around the world, we expect this to be offset, though, by benefits from higher manufacturing volume. We are maintaining our range for marketing, selling and administrative expenses as savings from reduced travel and decreased promotion are anticipated to be offset by investments in digital capabilities and increased marketing expenses in the second half of the year for key growth products.

Our range for research and development expenses is also unchanged as savings from the pause to clinical trial activities are offset by our investments to pursue therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, as Dan described earlier. Therefore, there’s no change to our non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue guidance of 31%. We’re updating the range of other income and expense to $0 to $150 million of expense, reflecting Q1 gains in our equity portfolio. Obviously, this number had some volatility going forward, and we’ll update accordingly.

Turning to taxes, there’s no change to our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rate guidance of approximately 15%. Earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $6.70 to $6.90 on a non-GAAP basis. Our GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $6.20 to $6.40. We’re increasing the range to reflect the uncertainty of the impact to our business for the remainder of the year. Our performance in the first quarter, net of COVID-19 benefit, highlights the strength of our underlying business fundamentals. And as Dave mentioned in his introduction, we remain confident in the long-term outlook for our business.

So Dave, I’ll turn it back to you for closing remarks.

David A. Ricks — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Josh.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has impacted us all in unforeseen ways. Although near-term challenges exist, we do remain confident in our long-term outlook for the company and the strength of our fundamentals. Times of great crisis can bring out the best in people and in companies, and Lilly will continue to rise to that challenge. While a great deal of uncertainty remains, there are a few certainties to which I would draw your attention.

First, the collective spirit, expertise and commitment of my Lilly colleagues around the world is inspiring. Despite challenging circumstances and disrupted work routines, they have rallied to fulfill our mission of discovering and supplying medicines that make life better for people around the world. They are exceptional. Second, speed and agility continue to be critical to the success of our business. We’ve moved swiftly, pivoting our focus to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging our deep scientific capabilities and expertise on both the testing and therapeutic fronts. And lastly, I’ve never been more certain of the importance of a healthy and vibrant biopharmaceutical industry.

While it will take time to exit the current situation, we will recover. And the pharmaceutical industry will be the primary catalyst, developing new treatments and a vaccine to combat COVID-19, allowing people across the world to return to living their lives more normally and enabling economic activity to grow. It’s clear we are a vital part of any long-term solution for fighting this or any future pandemic.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And now I’ll turn the call over to Kevin to moderate the Q&A session.

Kevin Hern — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Dave.

