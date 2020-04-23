Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Eli Lilly (LLY) reports Q1 2020 earnings results
Adjusts EPS guidance amid COVID19 pandemic
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) reported first quarter 2020 revenue of $5.86 billion, up 15% year-over-year.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the company saw increased customer buying patterns and prescription trends which resulted in revenue increase of approx. $250 million for the quarter.
Net income was $1.457 billion or $1.60 per share, compared with net income of $4.242 billion or $4.31 per in the first quarter of 2019.
