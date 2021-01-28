Facebook Inc. (FB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,