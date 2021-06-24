FDX Earnings: All you need to know about FedEx’s Q4 2021 earnings results

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased to $22.6 billion from $17.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company reported a GAAP net income of $1.87 billion, or $6.88 per share, compared to a loss of $334 million, or $1.28 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share.

For FY2022, FedEx expects EPS, before the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments, to be $18.90-19.90.