Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 2024 adj. earnings rise and exceed estimates
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported an increase in sales for the third quarter of 2024. The car maker’s adjusted profit rose and topped expectations.
September quarter revenue advanced 5% year-over-year to $46.20 billion. The top line benefitted from strong growth in the Ford Blue and Ford Pro divisions. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.49 per share in Q3 from $0.39 per share last year and topped expectations.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $892 million or $0.22 per share for the third quarter, compared to $1.20 billion or $0.30 per share a year earlier.
“We have made strategic decisions and taken the tough actions to create advantages for Ford versus the competition in key areas like Ford Pro, international operations, software, and next-generation electric vehicles.,” said Ford’s CEO Jim Farley.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Meta Platforms’ (META) AI-driven ad growth in focus as earnings approach
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday, after the closing bell. The social media giant’s continued AI push has recently attracted more advertisers to
What to look for when eBay (EBAY) reports its third quarter 2024 earnings results
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed red on Friday. The stock has gained 16% over the past three months. The ecommerce leader is scheduled to report its earnings results
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.4% year-over-year to $5 billion. Organic sales grew 6.8%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $737