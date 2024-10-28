Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 2024 adj. earnings rise and exceed estimates

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported an increase in sales for the third quarter of 2024. The car maker’s adjusted profit rose and topped expectations.

September quarter revenue advanced 5% year-over-year to $46.20 billion. The top line benefitted from strong growth in the Ford Blue and Ford Pro divisions. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.49 per share in Q3 from $0.39 per share last year and topped expectations.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $892 million or $0.22 per share for the third quarter, compared to $1.20 billion or $0.30 per share a year earlier.

“We have made strategic decisions and taken the tough actions to create advantages for Ford versus the competition in key areas like Ford Pro, international operations, software, and next-generation electric vehicles.,” said Ford’s CEO Jim Farley.

Prior Performance