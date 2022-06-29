General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 8% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic net sales rose 13%.

Net earnings attributable to General Millsrose 97% to $823 million, or $1.35 per share. Adjusted EPS increased 23% in constant currency to $1.12.

For FY2023, organic net salesare expected to increase 4-5% while adjusted diluted EPS are expected to range between flat and up 3% in constant currency from the base of $3.94 earned in FY2022.

