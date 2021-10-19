Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Halliburton stock slips on weaker-than-expected Q3 results

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $3.9 billion, up 30% year-over-year and lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.26 per share also missed the target that analysts had anticipated.

HAL shares were trading in red immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 65% since the beginning of this year.

Halliburton Q3 2021 earnings

