HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q4 2022 financial results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues of $1.68 billion were down 17% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 14%.

The company reported a net loss of $128.9 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to net income of $82.2 million, or $0.59 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 8% to $1.31.

For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to be down in the low single digits.

