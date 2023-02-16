Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q4 2022 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues of $1.68 billion were down 17% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 14%.
The company reported a net loss of $128.9 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to net income of $82.2 million, or $0.59 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 8% to $1.31.
For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to be down in the low single digits.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nvidia probably had yet another weak quarter
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is among the few tech companies that failed to take full advantage of the COVID-induced digital transformation. The semiconductor company that dominates the GPU market has
What to expect when Home Depot (HD) reports Q4 earnings next week
Shares of Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) were up slightly on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report
Kraft Heinz Q4 2022 earnings rise on strong sales growth
Packaged food firm The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) on Wednesday reported higher sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter net sales increased 10% year-over-year