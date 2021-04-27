Hasbro (HAS) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.11 billion.

The company reported net earnings of $116.2 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to a net loss of $69.7 million, or $0.51 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings jumped more than 75% YoY to $138.4 million, or $1.00 per share.

Hasbro ended the quarter with $1.43 billion in cash.

