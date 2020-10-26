Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues fell 4% year-over-year to $1.78 billion.
Net income was $220.9 million, or $1.61 per share, versus $216.5 million, or $1.57 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings were $258.9 million, or $1.88 per share.
Prior performance
