Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Q1 2020 Earnings Infographic

Hasbro Q1 2020 earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter 2020 financial results. Notably, it was the first announcement after the integration of  Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne).

Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the toymaker withdrew its outlook. The company added that it expects the second quarter to be impacted by the pandemic.

HAS shares fell 3.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 26% since the beginning of this year.  

Competitor Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) will report quarterly results on May 5.

