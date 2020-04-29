Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Q1 2020 Earnings Infographic

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter 2020 financial results. Notably, it was the first announcement after the integration of Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne).

Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the toymaker withdrew its outlook. The company added that it expects the second quarter to be impacted by the pandemic.



HAS shares fell 3.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 26% since the beginning of this year.

Competitor Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) will report quarterly results on May 5.

Prior performance