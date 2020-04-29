Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Q1 2020 Earnings Infographic

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter 2020 financial results. Notably, it was the first announcement after the integration of Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne).
Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the toymaker withdrew its outlook. The company added that it expects the second quarter to be impacted by the pandemic.
HAS shares fell 3.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 26% since the beginning of this year.
Competitor Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) will report quarterly results on May 5.
Prior performance
Most Popular
What to expect from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q1 2020 earnings?
Biotechnology is the one industry that has been showing signs of improvement in the COVID-19 affected market. This week a bunch of biotech companies is reporting their results and Vertex
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Key numbers that you need to note down from GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020. On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $9.80 vs. $9.50 in the
Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 profit dips 51%, misses estimates
Coffee chain major Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. The bottom line missed analysts' expectations while the top line exceeded