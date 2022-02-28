Here are three ETFs that can add value to your portfolio this year

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are great investment options that can create wealth if chosen wisely. They are relatively less risky and allow investors to diversify their portfolios in a convenient manner. Exchange-traded funds can be traded just like stocks, but it is very important to choose the right ones.

The tension in Eastern Europe and the emergence of new coronavirus variants triggered a stock market crash that has cost investors millions of dollars. However, energy stocks have remained largely unaffected due to rising oil prices, which is having a positive effect on energy ETFs also and the trend is expected to continue. Here’s a look at some of the promising ETFs with the potential to bring good returns.

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

With a market cap of around $1.6 billion, iShares Global Energy ETF has its assets spread across all key geographical regions, with the U.S. accounting for most of it. Generally, its holdings are influenced by oil and gas prices. The diversified portfolio positions IXC to take advantage of the global energy trends.

Having grown in double digits so far this year, iShares is expected to stay strong in the near future leveraging the elevated oil prices. While the uptick in global energy prices is having a positive effect on its performance, that could vary depending on the economic health of the countries where it operates.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Like IXC, First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) has significant holdings in the oil and natural gas industries, with the top 10 holdings accounting for more than 40% of total assets under management.

Its allocation is fully in the energy sector, which provides impressive asset class return and momentum. Being a passively managed entity, First Trust’s expense ratios are lower compared to active ETFs. It also offers higher transparency and greater tax efficiency.

Since oil & natural gas is a top-ranked industry, First Trust’s holdings in diverse business segments make it an option that suits long-term investors. The 12-month trailing dividend yield is pretty decent. FCG has gained about 20% since the beginning of the year.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (SPLV)

What makes Investco a good bet is its holdings in energy stocks that have experienced minimum realized volatility in the past twelve months. Mirroring the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, it has a relatively large basket and has around $10 billion in assets under management. The portfolio is designed in such a way that the impact of market volatilities would be relatively low on SPLV.

Invesco is also heavily exposed to the consumer industry, which has remained surprisingly resilient to the pandemic. It had a good start to the year but lost momentum post the January peak. SPLV remains a safe bet because it usually does not get swayed by the general market trend.

Meanwhile, sector-specific ETFs are prone to high volatility compared to those linked to popular stock indexes like S&P 500 that are considered more stable. However, no investment is immune to market uncertainties and fluctuation in any particular sector can affect investments linked to that. Contrary to popular belief, ETFs are not safer than stocks — that should be borne in mind while making investment decisions.