Hexo Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) reported total revenue of CAD50.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, which was up 70% year-over-year.
Total net loss and comprehensive loss amounted to CAD11.6 million compared to a loss of CAD0.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
