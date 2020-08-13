Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Baidu (BIDU) Q2 earnings rise unexpectedly; stock falls
China-based internet search firm Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday after the market’s close. Earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations, but the company’s stock dropped immediately after the announcement.
Adjusted earnings per ADS rose to RMB 14.73 or US$2.08 from RMB 10.11 in the second quarter of 2019. Net income was RMB 3.58 billion or US$507 million, compared to RMB 2.41 billion last year. Analysts had predicted a decline.
Total revenues decreased 1% annually to RMB 26.0 billion or US$3.69 million from RMB 26.3 billion a year earlier. The top-line came in slightly below the estimates. A marked increase in cloud services, smart devices, and iQIYI membership revenues was partially offset by lower online marketing revenues.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Baidu’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Baidu’s shares closed Thursday’s regular session lower and continued to lose during the extended session.
Most Popular
Biocept (BIOC) revenue drops 23% in Q2; loss narrows
Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) reported a narrower loss in the second quarter of 2020. The company's revenue declined by 23% year-over-year to $917,000, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. BIOC stock slumped
Lyft rides home better-than-expected results in Q2
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The ride-hailing company reported a 61% dip in Q2 revenues to $339.3 million, narrowly beating Wall
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 earnings drop but top expectations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFttiM-lTuY&t=138s Network gear maker Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, reporting a decline in earnings and revenues. However, the