Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Craig Menear — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, Isabel, and thanks to all of you for joining us on our call this morning. We hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been directly impacted by COVID-19. I also want to thank all of our incredible associates and supplier partners for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities in this time of need. And while the purpose of the call today is to update you on our first quarter results, I thought it would be helpful to explain how we are thinking about and making decisions at The Home Depot.

When our founders started the company over 40 years ago, they did so by first defining the type of culture and value system that they wanted to promote. These values are the foundation for our business and provide the lens through which we evaluate our decisions. Anchoring to these values in this time of crisis has never been more critical. Our decisions and actions are rooted in a commitment to do the right thing, to take care of our people and be there for our customers and communities. To that end, as the situation around COVID-19 has evolved, our focus has been and continues to be on two key priorities, the safety and well-being of our associates and customers, and providing our customers and communities with essential products and services. The team’s alignment around these two objectives has enabled critical speed and flexibility when making decisions and implementing a number of changes across the business in a rapidly evolving and incredibly fluid environment.

I’d like to briefly touch on just a few of the early and decisive actions that we took in support of these primary objectives. To promote a safe environment for associates and customers, we implemented a number of operational changes starting in mid-March. We’ve adjusted our store hours, closing earlier than usual to give our associates more time to properly clean and sanitize and restock our shelves. We took a proactive and early stance on limiting customer traffic in our stores to better maintain physical and social distancing protocols. At the height of our spring selling season, we also made the decision to cancel our Annual Spring events, including Spring Black Friday. This was not a decision that we took lightly, and yet we made it confidently giving our belief that having this event would drive footsteps to our stores and directly undermine our commitment to prioritizing safety.

To take care of our associates, we expanded our paid time off for all hourly associates that can be used at their discretion and will be paid out at year-end if unused. We also are offering additional paid time off for associates who are 65 or older, or deemed to be at higher risks by the CDC guidelines. We have instituted weekly bonuses for our hourly associates in our stores and distribution centers. We are providing double pay for over-time work, and we have extended dependent care benefits and waive related co-pays.

Our more than 400,000 orange blended associates are the heartbeat of The Home Depot and supporting them is a core value of our company. Beyond the grounding that our culture and values provides and the actions we have taken to support them, we believe that The Home Depot is uniquely positioned to weather COVID-19. Nobody could have predicted what has unfolded since we spoke with you three months ago on our earnings call in February, and yet the distinct competitive advantages and overarching benefits of an interconnected One Home Depot strategy that were reinforced then are perhaps even more in focus and relevant today.

Investments we have made over the years in our stores, market-leading digital assets, flexible supply chain and a world-class merchandising organization have allowed us to quickly adapt to shifts in customer needs, preferences and behaviors. Our interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have supported record level web traffic for several weeks without disruption.

Sales leveraging our digital platforms increased approximately 80% in the quarter. And more than 60% of the time, our customers opted to pick up their orders at a store. We were able to extend our in-store focus capabilities to curbside pickup in the US in a matter of days, offering customers an additional choice with respect to fulfillment. In the case of our Ontario stores in Canada, this curbside capability was turned on essentially overnight when it became the only option to remain open and operational with those stores operating under these circumstances for more than a month.

The flexibility and agility of our business model, coupled with our focus on execution and strong partnership with our suppliers, help deliver solid results in the quarter and gave the Board the confidence to declare a $1.50 per share quarterly dividend. Sales for the first quarter were $28.3 billion, up 7.1% from last year. Comp sales were up 6.4% from last year with US comps of positive 7.5%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.08 in the first quarter.

Richard will walk you through the details in a moment, but I want to stress that while we were pleased with the results in the quarter and we see an engaged customer, there is significant volatility. Month-to-month and even week-to-week, we saw extreme ups and downs across different categories and geographies. As a result, we are cautious to extrapolate trends from the first quarter into a forecast for the remaining of the year, particularly given the tremendous amount of uncertainty we face with regards to the duration and continued impacts of the virus.

Despite the many unknowns of the current environment, we are confident that we have taken the steps to ensure that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and even be better positioned for the future. Though this crisis is unparalleled in size and scope, we have built a reputation through our history of doing whatever it takes to be there for our associates, customers and communities in the most critical times, and this situation is no different.

Once again, I want to thank our incredible associates and express how grateful and proud I am of the resiliency and strength that our teams have demonstrated as we navigate these extraordinary circumstances together. This reminds me of the words of our founder, Bernie Marcus, that have never resonated more deeply than they do today. If you take care of our associates, they take care of the customers, and everything else takes care of itself.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ted.

Ted Decker — Executive Vice President – Merchandising

Thanks, Craig, and good morning, everyone. I also want to start by thanking all of our associates and supplier partners for the incredible collaboration over the last several months. Supplier relationships and partnerships matter, and during the times of crisis is when they matter the most. One of the actions we took early on when COVID-19 was impacting the supply chain in China was to establish regular and frequent contact with our suppliers, both internationally and domestically.

As cases increased in the US, our suppliers helped source the essential products that our customers and communities needed. We established an effective plan, shifted resources as needed, and worked on getting the right products to the right stores across the country. While in-stock levels varied from store to store and region to region, our focus remains on replenishing and restocking high demand products as quickly as possible. We are grateful for our strong strategic partnerships. Our supplier partners are helping us in many ways, including supplying essential products for our own use.

Let me give you an example. Very early on in the pandemic, we reached out to PPG, one of our key paint suppliers, for help. We asked PPG if they could help supply hand sanitizer for our store associates. They quickly converted several of their manufacturing lines and, within a few short weeks, they produced an initial order of approximately 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer they are planning to produce 3 times that amount for future in store use it will help our associates for the remainder of the year. This is just one of many examples and I want to thank PPG, and all of the other supplier partners that have stepped up to help us prioritize the safety and well-being of our associates and customers the challenges we faced. As a result of covered 19, including the most fluid operating environment we’ve ever experienced have further reinforce our strategy of the One Home Depot interconnected shopping experience as a direct result of our investments across the business over the last decade. Our teams were able to make decisions quickly and adapt to changing local government mandates in customer behavior.

And as you heard from Craig. We did this while focusing on 2 priorities keeping our associates and customers safe and continuing to serve our communities with the essential products and services they need for their homes in places of work our continued investment in our interconnected capabilities has positioned us well as customers turned online for their shopping needs a shelter in place orders rolled out across the country and mid to late March, we saw our digital businesses accelerate from approximately 30% growth in early March to triple-digit growth by the end of April. In fact it daily traffic to Home Depot.com reached new records towards the end of the quarter. During the last 3 weeks of the quarter traffic to HomeDepot.com was consistently above Black Friday levels and as a result of our continued investment in our digital infrastructure, and with the great work of our technology teams.

We provide a continuous service to our customers and our conversion rate continued to increase. During the quarter we continue to leverage our different fulfillment capabilities like buy online pickup in store in our enhanced delivery capabilities, whether it be on a flatbed truck a box truck or our car and van service our focus and deliver from store fulfillment options saw triple-digit growth in the first quarter. In fact, the flexibility that we have built into our systems, allowed us to quickly rollout the new fulfillment option for our customers to buy online and pick up at our stores through a contactless curbside pickup option.

Looking at the first quarter. In total we saw positive comps in 11 of our 14 merchandizing departments comps in kitchen and bath flooring in millwork departments with the heavy reliance on in-home installation were negative during the quarter. During the first quarter we saw 3 distinct phases of sales performance. The first phase cover the first 7 weeks of the quarter. During this phase, we saw strong sales across the store with all department showing mid single to double-digit comps as customers prepared shelter in place, we saw particularly strong growth with certain categories like cleaning in safety and security. But we also saw growth above our expectations and other core categories the second phase of our sales performance relates to the last week of March in the first 2 weeks of April.

During this phase is a number of shelter in place orders were issued across the country. We are among the first essential retailers to take immediate and decisive action geared at limiting customer traffic in our stores. These actions included reducing store hours limiting the number of customers in our stores and canceling our Annual Spring events including Spring Black Friday. In addition, we made the decision to suspend certain non-essential installation services such as kitchen remodels, during these 3 weeks, we saw a negative comps in most department finally, during the last 3 weeks of the quarter while maintaining safety protocols around distancing and proactively restricting customer traffic in stores.

We saw strong comps across most of our departments as customers focused on a number of home improvement projects. We continue to see significant pressure and products requiring installation services like kitchen and bath and flooring during the first quarter comp average ticket increased 11.1% and comp transactions decreased 4% reflecting the lower traffic that we just discussed, the strength in our comp average ticket was driven by a notable increase in basket size core commodity categories like lumber and copper, did not have a material inflationary impact on our comp average ticket during the first quarter during the first quarter. Big ticket comp transactions are those over $1,000 were up 5%.

We saw strong performance in big ticket categories like appliances and riding lawn mowers however this strength was offset by pressure and categories like special that it kitchens countertops and flooring where we intentionally limited these installation services and customers’ homes sales of both our DIY and Pro customers grew during the quarter with DIY sales growing faster than Pro sales. We continue to have a high level of engagement with the Pro. However, certain states and municipalities restricted in home activity, which had a direct impact on some of our Pro customers.

In addition, certain social distancing actions we took during the first quarter also served as a headwind to proactivity as we look ahead, we are focused on continuing to provide essential products and services to our customers and communities in a safe and responsible way. The investments we have made across our business has helped us to be flexible and agile in this fluid and dynamic situation, we will continue to adapt and improve the ways in which we serve customers in this new environment. And with that, I’d like to turn the call over Richard.

Richard McPhail — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ted, and good morning everyone. We appreciate everyone joining the call today and we hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. This was certainly a unique quarter with curve 19 dramatically changing our operating environment, but it has also reinforced that the investments we have made in the business over the last decade have been the right ones they have allowed us to be more flexible and agile than ever before. And we’ve taken unprecedented actions to respond to the virus, primarily focused on supporting our associates keeping them and our customers safe, while providing a central products to our communities. Today, I’ll review our consolidated results for the first quarter and will provide some color in the context of the 3 distinct periods that Ted mentioned we observed I will also review some of the direct actions we took as a company to support our associates and further strengthen our capital structure.

In the first quarter, total sales were $28.3 billion, a 7% increase from last year. Our total company comps were positive 6.4% for the quarter with positive comps of 9.3% in February.%, 7.1% in March and 4.2% in April comps in the US were positive 7.5% for the quarter with positive comps of 9.7% in February.%, 7.5% in March and 6% in April. From a geographic perspective, all 3 of our US divisions posted positive comps, and 17 of our 19 US regions had positive comps in the first quarter the 2 exceptions were our New York metro and South Florida regions New York and its surrounding areas were negatively impacted given the outsized impact that the virus had on the region and our south Florida region was negatively impacted by our stores in Puerto Rico being closed for a period of time.

In accordance with local mandates during the pre-Covad period in February and stretching into mid-March comps were double-digit positive in the US with relatively uniform strength across all regions. As we moved into late March and early April we experienced peak shelter in place mandates across the country. During this time, we implemented early and decisive measures to restrict customer traffic in our stores, which had a direct negative impact to our sales most acutely felt in higher volume stores in densely populated urban areas.

Over the course of these 3 weeks shelter in place mandates and self-imposed limitations on traffic pressured our weekly performance 2 double digit double digit negative comp sales with higher volume stores underperforming lower volume stores by over 3 percentage points in certain areas. And finally, during the last 3 weeks of April and continuing into the first 2 weeks of the second quarter we have seen a significant acceleration to double-digit Comp sales growth, with strong performance across most of the store, as customers turn to repairs and home improvement projects as a result of ongoing measures to promote social distancing practices in our stores. Customer limits continue to constrain sales in our higher volume stores. But we have flex our operating model to improve our ability to serve these strong levels of demand.

In the first quarter, our gross margin was 34, 1%, a decrease of 12 basis points from last year. This decrease was primarily driven by changes in the mix of products sold and continued pressure from shrink this pressure was offset in part by favorability and supply chain expenses and by the cancellation of our Annual Spring Black Friday event this year. During the first quarter. Operating expense as a percent of sales increased approximately 190 basis points to 20.5% this increase primarily reflects our decision to extend enhanced benefits for our associates totaling $850 million incurred and accrued expense reflecting the provision of additional paid-time off for all our hourly associates, which can be used. Any time during the year and will be paid out at year-end of our associates choose not to use it the provision of incremental additional paid-time off for associates considered to be at higher risk based on CDC guidelines weekly bonuses for our hourly associates. Double pay for overtime hours worked and other benefits these enhanced benefits created approximately 300 basis points of expense deleverage during the quarter.

In addition, we recorded expenses related to our strategic investment plan of approximately $170 million, a slight increase versus last year creating 10 basis points of expense deleverage. Finally, we showed strong expense control and all other areas of the business as we navigated the quarter and drove approximately 120 basis points of expense leverage on that basis. Our operating margin for the first quarter was 11.6% compared to 30.6% in the first quarter of 2019. If we were to exclude the 100 basis points of deleverage related to the curve in 19 expenses to support our associates our operating margin would have been approximately 6% interest and other expense for the first quarter grew by $34 million to $107 million due primarily to higher long-term debt levels than one year ago.

In the first quarter, our effective tax rate was 20% flat with the first quarter the fiscal 2019. Our diluted earnings per share for the first quarter or $2.08 compared to $2 in $0.27 in the first quarter of 2019. The $850 million of expense related to enhancements we made in support of our associates negatively impacted our first quarter diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.60 during the quarter we opened one new store in Mexico, and one in Puerto Rico, bringing our store count. Our total store count to 2,000,193 selling square footage at the end of the quarter. Was 238 millionft at the end of the quarter. Inventory turns were 5 times, up from 4.7 times last year. Computed on the average of beginning and ending long-term debt and equity. For the trailing 12 months. Return on invested capital was approximately 48% down from 45% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. This decrease primarily reflects higher long-term debt balances than one year ago as we took steps to enhance our liquidity position during the onset of the curve at 19 pandemic and I’ll take a moment to comment on those actions and a little more detail.

We began the first quarter with a very strong liquidity position and we moved early in the quarter to strengthen that position in mid-March, we suspended our share repurchase program indefinitely. Prior to that suspension. We had repurchased approximately $600 million or 2.5 million shares of outstanding stock. In late March, we upsized our A1 P1 commercial paper program from $3 billion to $6 billion in conjunction with upsizing our commercial paper program, we expanded our revolving credit facility capacity from $3 billion to 0.5 billion dollars as of today we have no commercial paper outstanding and our credit facilities are undrawn and finally, on March 30.

We raised $5 billion of staggered maturity long-term debt with an average coupon of approximately 3% this average coupon is below the average coupon of our overall debt portfolio. These actions were important to ensure we had more than adequate liquidity during this period of uncertainty. In addition, we took actions to reduce non-essential activity in our stores. And as a result postponed some of our strategic investments that touch our stores directly, including changes to our front-end and resets of our merchandizing base while these actions reflect our focus on social distancing.

We remain committed to our One Home Depot strategy fiscal 2020 marks the 3rd year of our strategic investment plan to create a seamless and frictionless interconnected experience. These investments are designed to leverage and extend our competitive advantage and have already begun to prove their value as we pivot to serve our customers in new ways now, I’ll comment on how we’re thinking about guidance recall that the fiscal 2020 guidance that we provided on our 4th quarter call in February. Excluded any impacts from Covid-19 our performance to date has surpassed our initial expectations and it is also disconnected from traditional metrics like GDP, which we have historically used as a foundational element of our sales guidance as a result of this in the level of uncertainty that exists with respect to the impact of covid-19 on future economic activity and customer demand.

We are suspending our fiscal 2020 guidance until further notice. Our stance is not a reflection of current demand for home improvement, but rather a reflection of the broad range of potential outcomes for the economy and our business our strategic investments have positioned us well to continue to serve our customers with the essential products they need for their homes in places of work. Our company is in a strong financial position and we have taken steps to further strengthen that position we will continue to invest, to strengthen our competitive advantages and we believe we will emerge from this covid-19 environment as a stronger team and a stronger company.

Thank you for your participation in today’s call and we are now ready for questions.

