Hormel Foods (HRL) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales rose 19% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. Organic sales were up 10%.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $261.6 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $228 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

For FY2022, sales is expected to be $11.7-12.5 billion while EPS is expected to be $1.87-1.97.