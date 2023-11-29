Infographic: Main highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q4 2023 earnings results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.19 billion compared to $3.28 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $195.9 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $279.8 million, or $0.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.42.

Revenue and earnings missed expectations.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $12.2-12.5 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.43-1.57 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.51-1.65.

The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance