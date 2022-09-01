Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
HRL Earnings: All you need to know about Hormel Foods Q3 2022 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales rose 6% year-over-year to $3 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $218 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $177 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.
For FY2022, net sales are expected to be $12.2-12.8 billion.
