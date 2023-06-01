HRL Earnings: Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q2 2023 financial results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales of $3 billion were down 3.8% year-over-year.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $217.2 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $261.6 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

For FY2023, the company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to the prior year. EPS is estimated to be $1.70-1.82 for the year.

Prior performance