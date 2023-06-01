Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
HRL Earnings: Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q2 2023 financial results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales of $3 billion were down 3.8% year-over-year.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $217.2 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $261.6 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.
For FY2023, the company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to the prior year. EPS is estimated to be $1.70-1.82 for the year.
Prior performance
