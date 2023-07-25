Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Alaska Air Group (ALK) Q2 2023 Earnings Results
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $2.83 billion.
Net income rose to $240 million, or $1.86 per share, from $139 million, or $1.09 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.00.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue to grow 0-3% YoY. For FY2023, revenue is expected to grow 8-10% YoY.
