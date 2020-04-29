INFOGRAPHIC: All Key figures from Facebook (FB) Q1 2020 earnings

Social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. In Q1, EPS missed street estimates my 3 cents even as revenues came in better-than-expected
DAU grew 11%, while MAU jumped 10% during the quarter.
The company said it expects user engagement to decline slightly once the shelter-in-place order is removed. The company added that Advertising revenues are stabilizing after steep declines in March.
Facebook shares gained over 9% immediately following the announcement. The stock is almost flat in the trailing 12-month period.
Peer Analysis
Most Popular
What to expect from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q1 2020 earnings?
Biotechnology is the one industry that has been showing signs of improvement in the COVID-19 affected market. This week a bunch of biotech companies is reporting their results and Vertex
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Key numbers that you need to note down from GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020. On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $9.80 vs. $9.50 in the
Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 profit dips 51%, misses estimates
Coffee chain major Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. The bottom line missed analysts' expectations while the top line exceeded