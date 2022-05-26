Infographic: All you need to know about Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 results

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Thursday reported strong revenue growth for the first quarter of 2023.

The San Rafael, California-based tech firm posted total revenue of $1.17 billion for the first quarter, which is up 18% from the year-ago period.

Net income, meanwhile, dropped to $146 million or $0.67 per share in the latest quarter from $156 million or $0.70 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings were $1.43 per share.

