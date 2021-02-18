Infographic: Blue Apron performance in Q4 2020

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 22% year over year to $115.5 million driven, in part, by the continued execution of the company’s growth strategy, including through product innovation.

Net loss for the quarter was $11.9 million or $0.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.86 million or 1.66 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.