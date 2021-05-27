Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q1

Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday.

The discount store reported a 6% increase in Q1 net sales to $6.48 billion.

The company had a net income of $374 million or $1.60 per share compared to $247 million or $1.04 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

The enterprise same store sales increased by 0.8%.

