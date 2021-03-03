Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q4

Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday.

The discount store reported a 7% increase in Q4 net sales to $6.7 billion.

The company had a net income of $503 million or $2.13 per share compared to $123 million or $0.52 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

The enterprise same store sales increased by 4.9%.