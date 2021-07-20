Infographic: Halliburton reports 16% revenue growth in Q2

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The drilling equipment mammoth reported Q2 revenue of $3.7 billion, up 16% year-over-year, but short of the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.26 per share was above the target that analysts had anticipated.
HAL shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 28% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Halliburton Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
