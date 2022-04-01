Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Highlights of Expedia’s (EXPE) Q4 2021 earnings
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. The travel company’s revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2021.
It reported a net income of $276 million or $1.70 per share for the most recent quarter, compared to a loss of $412 million or $2.89 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings were $1.06 per share.
“While we experienced yet another significant travel disruption from Covid this quarter, we were pleased to see that the impact was less severe and of shorter duration than previous waves. Notably, the travel industry and traveling public prove more resilient with each passing wave, and we continue to expect a solid overall recovery in 2022, barring a change in the trajectory of the virus,” said Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia Group.
